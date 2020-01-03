|
|
Enjoyed every day to its fullest. Born on January 30, 1931 in the town of Orangeville, passed away peacefully at Woodhall Park Long term Care, Brampton on December 26th, 2019 at the age of 88. Predeceased buy his wife Nancy; proud father of Jane Evans and R. David Evans (Jennifer Evans); cherished Papa of R. Daniel Evans and Jacob Evans; loving brother of Joan Evans. Donald is predeceased by his parents R. David and Blanch Evans and his sister Pat. Donald will be missed by many in the Brampton, Caledon East and Orangeville. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday January 9th, 2020 at the In Memoriam Life Celebration, Centre, 633419 Highway 10, Mono at 12:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to service time, followed by reception. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Evans Family.