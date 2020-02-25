|
|
Peacefully at Matthews House Hospice on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Robert Smith. Dear mother of Scott Smith (Suzi) and Helen Stoner (Richard). Cherished grandmother of Andrew (Lindsay), Christopher (Anna), Candice and Paris. Remembered by her sister Joan Leibovitch, sister-in-law Patricia Richards, special friend Jane Harrison and her loving dog Missy. Predeceased by her parents Janenitta and Henry Worboys and her brother Jack Worboys. Donna will also be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Private family service to follow. Memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Donna in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 25, 2020