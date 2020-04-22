|
It is with deepest sympathy that we announce the passing of Douglas Norman Wineholt (Weinholt) after a brave but short battle with cancer, on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 89 peacefully at Dufferin Oaks Home for Seniors in Shelburne, ON. Special thanks to the amazing 3rd Floor nursing staff at Dufferin Oaks for their loving care & support they have given over the last few months. You are all angels for your love, kindness and dedication to your job. Doug was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Wineholt (1987). Predeceased by his parents George & Hazel Wineholt of Mono, and his siblings Earl, Harry, Dorothy, & Shirley. He is survived by his niece Karen & 4 great nieces & nephews. He will be sadly missed by his many friends & other family members. Doug touched the lives of everyone that knew him and he was always willing to lend a helping hand and had advice for anyone who asked. His wisdom & knowledge will be dearly missed by all. A Private Graveside Service was held at St. John's Cemetery, Mono, Ontario on Thursday, April 16, 2020. A Public Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at a later date for everyone to share their memories of Doug with the family. Donations in memory of Doug may be made to the A tree will be planted in memory of Doug in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 22, 2020