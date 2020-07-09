Peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in his 77th year. Edward will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. Ed started his life on the tiny rock of Bell Island, Newfoundland where he first met his wife of 49 yrs, Margaret. They married and moved to Orangeville, Ontario where they raised three beautiful children, Philip(Christen), Jennice(Cory) and Paul(Jodie). He was a cherished Poppy to Isabelle, Gwen, Kristina, Meredith, Ben, Mena and CJ. Ed died peacefully in his home in London, Ontario surrounded by his wife and children. Ed will be missed and we are thankful for everything he did to mold a better tomorrow for his children and grandchildren. Ed's funeral was on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. George Church in London. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Special thanks to Dr. Cody Van Valkenburg, Dr. Sarah Fairweather and VON- Pawel and Emily for their support. (John T. Donohue Funeral Home)