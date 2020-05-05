Returned home to Jesus on Thursday, April 30, 2020 with the prayers of her family at the age of 86 at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home in Shelburne, Ontario. Elaine started her journey on the French side of Cornwall, Ontario on February 11, 1934. Animated and passionate, Elaine was a leader in high school and went on to become a nurse and marry Robert "Bob" McLellan, her husband of sixty years. Her faith and her family were her focus, her compass, and her purpose. Never dull, Elaine liked to make people laugh, to forget their troubles. She volunteered in the Orangeville area, sang with the choir and Adelines, travelled the globe with Bob, and was always there for her children and grandchildren. Short in stature but tall in Spirit, Elaine and Bob gave life to five wonderful children and ten grandchildren and snuck bacon treats to many a pup. Elaine will be dearly missed by her sons Brian (and Dona) and Bruce, by her daughters Julie ( and Mark), Lisa (and Chris) and Beth (and Darren). Her grandchildren Kassidy, Alexander, McKenzie, Rachelle, Jason, Shane, Peter, Alysha, Connor, and Samantha will miss her sharp wit and big hugs. Her surviving sister Claudette (and Guy) will treasure their memories. A Private Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Orangeville and a proper Celebration of her amazing life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation in Orangeville in thanks to all health care providers. May we rejoice as Elaine continues her journey in joy to our heavenly father, accompanied by Mary and Jesus, and will forever be part of us. A tree will be planted in memory of Elaine in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on May 5, 2020.