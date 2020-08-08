Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Syd Smith. Dear mother of Ken & his wife Lynne and Sandra McLean & her husband Stephen Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Dayna), Jennifer (Daniel), Sean (Lianne), Colin (Lynne). Loving great-grandmother of Nathan, Rhett, Oona, Ronan, Elodie and Henry. Predeceased by her brother Jim and her sister Alexa. Elisbeth will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. A Private Family Service was held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Interment followed at York Cemetery, Toronto. (Face coverings must be worn during this service at all times) A tree will be planted in memory of Elisbeth in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com