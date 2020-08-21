Peacefully at Wellington Park Retirement Home in Guelph on Tuesday August 18, 2020. Betty Butcher of Guelph, formerly of Hillsburgh, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Dave Butcher (2009), loving mother of Susan Loker and her husband Russ of Mitchell, South Dakota, Blair Butcher and his wife Darlene of Hillsburgh and Kelly Cronin and her husband Keith of Kitchener and the late John (1966). Cherished grandma of Ryan, Kevin, Troy, Shannon, Bryce, Katie, Adriana, Jessalyn and Noah and great-grandma of Jude, Simon, Austin, David, Carter, Oscar and Riley and dear sister of the late Ron Fludder. Mom will be sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Resting at MacIntyre Family Funeral Home (formerly Butcher Family Funeral Home). 5399 Wellington Road 52, Erin where a private family service will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. Rev. Irene Walback officiating. Interment Huxley Cemetery. Public visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday August 21, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. If desired donations can be made to The Norfolk Manor, The SickKids Foundation or a charity of one's choice
. Donation cards available at the funeral home or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com
