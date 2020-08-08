"Bette Jane." "Life is not measured by the breath we take but by the moments that take our breath away." Bette Jane celebrated life to the fullest for 58 years. She believed her source of being was rooted in a Divine power that infused her with the gifts of creativity and adventure. "I feel blessed that my career and volunteer time gave me the opportunity to use these gifts". Whether she was sailing, skiing, volunteering as a Big Sister or with Track 3 helping children and adults with disabilities enjoy the ski slopes. Bette Jane gave people hope and inspiration, always encouraging them to dwell positively on the possibilities life offered. Her infectious spirit, kindness, smile and laughter lifted many people. To many she was a beacon of light that saw life with such clarity and enjoyed it with unbridled enthusiasm. Bette Jane's career was her passion. She owned a very successful interior design business in Toronto for 35 years. Her clients and colleagues appreciated her attention to detail and her ability to create unique and extraordinary beautiful spaces. From a simple consultation on a paint colour to a whole house design, Bette Jane loved her work and the people she met. Her legacy will live on in the many homes and beautiful spaces she created. Bette Jane cherished dearly her family and friendships. She gave her life partner Walter a magical ride for 18 years, travelling, exploring and sharing life together. Bette Jane will always be remembered by Walter; her mother Mary (Lindsey 2011); siblings Don (Shelley), Mari Lyn (Andy), Karla, Paul (Debra) and sister-in-law Maryanne (Zdenko). She was so loved by all her many friends, colleagues and nieces and nephews. A Private Family Service and Cremation have taken place. Memorial donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada, 145 Front St. E., Suite #205, Toronto, ON M5A 1E3, Wellspring - Downtown Toronto, 4 Charles St. E., Suite #400, Toronto, ON M4Y 1T1 or Gilda's Club, 24 Cecil St., Toronto, ON M5T 1N2. A tree will be planted in memory of Bette Jane in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com