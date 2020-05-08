Peacefully at Avalon Care Centre on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Betty Cunningham. Dear father of Linda O'Connor (Mike), Lori MacVicar (James) and Leonard (1989). Cherished grandfather of Taylor (Tyler), Griffin, Grace, Joseph. Great-grandfather of Ellie-Rose. Remembered by his brother Lester (Marjorie), Keith (Ida-Mae). Predeceased by his brother Irvin. Emerson will be greatly missed by other family and many friends. A Private Family Service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Emerson's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Emerson may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. A tree will be planted in memory of Emerson in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on May 8, 2020.