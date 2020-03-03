|
Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in Poland on April 19, 1934 to Maria and Paul Bezak. Beloved husband of Janina. Dear father of George (Alix) and Diana. Cherished grandfather of Peyton and Mason. Loving brother of Nina Kubos, Steve (Francis), Violet (David Miller) and Helen (Steve Sien). After a lifelong career with the Department of National Defense he was always the one to call if you had something to build or fix. He will be sadly missed by his friends, neighbours and relatives in Ottawa, British Columbia and Europe. Visitation will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the St. Eugene de Mazenod Parish, 1252 Steeles Ave., Brampton on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations can be sent to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A tree will be planted in memory of Eugene in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 3, 2020