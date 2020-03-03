Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Bezak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Bezak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Bezak Obituary
Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in Poland on April 19, 1934 to Maria and Paul Bezak. Beloved husband of Janina. Dear father of George (Alix) and Diana. Cherished grandfather of Peyton and Mason. Loving brother of Nina Kubos, Steve (Francis), Violet (David Miller) and Helen (Steve Sien). After a lifelong career with the Department of National Defense he was always the one to call if you had something to build or fix. He will be sadly missed by his friends, neighbours and relatives in Ottawa, British Columbia and Europe. Visitation will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the St. Eugene de Mazenod Parish, 1252 Steeles Ave., Brampton on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations can be sent to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A tree will be planted in memory of Eugene in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -