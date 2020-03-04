|
BAYNE, Evelyn Mary (Hamilton) passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington in her 91st year. Beloved mother of Marjorie (Leonard 2009), Larry, Donna, Linda (Bruce) and Sharon (Victor). Survived by sisters Shirley Robinson (late Lorne), and Noreen Taylor (late Robert). Beloved grandmother of Peter (Stefanie), Darrin (Krista), Jason (Laura), Tanya (Ashley), Travis (Kathleen) and Alysha. Dear great-grandmother of Riley, Cole and Charlie, Michael and Cody, and Cohen. Pre-deceased by Norman Bayne (father of her children), parents John and Gertrude Hamilton, and sister Lenora. She will be greatly missed by her family, and friends she made through Harmony Club and jamborees over the years. On Thursday March 5th, there will be a 2 hr visitation from 11am - 1pm at Memory Gardens, 2723 Victoria St N (Hwy 7), Breslau, followed by a service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to Hospice Wellington, Guelph, would be appreciated.
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 4, 2020