It's with great sadness that the family of Fiona Norris (Simpson) announces that she lost her courageous battle with cancer on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 49. Fiona is the kindest, gentlest soul that we know, and she will be desperately missed by her husband Jamie and her son Jack who were the light and purpose of her life, her mother Elizabeth, and her father Ian, her sisters Kate (Mark, Alexandra and Aidan), Laura (Brett, Liam and Eva), and her brother Matthew in the United States (Kerri, Ella, Liah, Anna, and Makenna). She will also be greatly missed by her uncle Angus (Nadine), her many relatives, cousins, by her Coffee Morning friend group, and many other friends and colleagues....Fi Fi loved and gave of herself unconditionally, will live on in everything that we do, and she leaves a void that no one can ever fill. Due to the current world situation a celebration of life will be held sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Hospital or The Orangeville Humane Society.



