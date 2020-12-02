1/
Frank GOSLING
1932-08-20 - 2020-11-18
Frank Gosling left this world very peacefully on November 19, 2020. We miss him but he had already left us. He is with God and whole again. We smile through our tears because we know his spirit is alive and well, and with us. Love never dies! Tom, Lissa, Lexy and Jaynne Gosling As expressions of sympathy, donations in Frank's memory may be made to The Scott Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services has been given the honour to serve the Gosling Family.

Published in Orangeville News on Dec. 2, 2020.
