Frank McALLISTER

Peacefully at his home in Orangeville with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Mia Bauer-McAllister. Dear father of Kim Hines (Brian), Michael Bauer (Wendy), Sean McAllister, Tom Bauer (Emma), Patrick McAllister, Heidi Siegel (Roger), James McAllister. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Branden, Liam, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Gracyn, Erica, Noah, Seana and Jordan. Remembered by his sisters Cathy Metcalfe, Rita Jones (Phil) and his brother John McAllister (Kathleen) all of England. Frank will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends especially in all the nursing and senior homes in Dufferin County and the East Coast. Franks gift of sharing music will be missed. A heartfelt thank you to the Nurses, Personal Support Workers and Doctors who took exceptional care during Frank's illness. A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Canadian Cancer Society
(Bone Marrow Research) would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Frank in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com