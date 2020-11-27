"Derf" "Fast Freddy" Fred was born in Shelburne, Ontario. He moved from there to Orangeville, Ontario where he lived for 60 years. For the past 6 years Fred lived in Kamloops, BC. Fred passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He battled cancer like he did all of life's many adversities, with great courage, strength and humour. Beloved father to Nicole (Paul), Ryan (Leanne), and favourite Papa to Padrick and Marlee. Brother to Bill (Sue), Jim (Gwen), and Scott (Sandra). Predeceased by his wife Viola Amos and his parents Harvey and Velma Funston. Fred's love for his kids and his grandkids had him moving across the country to Kamloops, BC. Once there, he lived his life enjoying the warm weather, fishing, doing spelling tests with his grandkids, exploring forestry roads, and meeting friends for "happy hour" at the local watering hole, The Westsyder. His smile and laughter were infectious, as was his positivity. Fred always looked for the good in everyone and was always first to help another in need. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



