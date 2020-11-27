1/1
Frederick P. Funston
1955-08-30 - 2020-10-15
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Derf" "Fast Freddy" Fred was born in Shelburne, Ontario. He moved from there to Orangeville, Ontario where he lived for 60 years. For the past 6 years Fred lived in Kamloops, BC. Fred passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He battled cancer like he did all of life's many adversities, with great courage, strength and humour. Beloved father to Nicole (Paul), Ryan (Leanne), and favourite Papa to Padrick and Marlee. Brother to Bill (Sue), Jim (Gwen), and Scott (Sandra). Predeceased by his wife Viola Amos and his parents Harvey and Velma Funston. Fred's love for his kids and his grandkids had him moving across the country to Kamloops, BC. Once there, he lived his life enjoying the warm weather, fishing, doing spelling tests with his grandkids, exploring forestry roads, and meeting friends for "happy hour" at the local watering hole, The Westsyder. His smile and laughter were infectious, as was his positivity. Fred always looked for the good in everyone and was always first to help another in need. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved