July 6, 1941 - Dec. 25, 2019 Paul passed peacefully in his home at the age of 78 after a brief illness. Paul had many friends in Ontario and across the country. Paul loved to speak with friends and relatives on the phone and would often call to tell a story, see what was new and to make sure things were going well. Paul will be fondly remembered by Donna Smyth and missed by his many friends and relatives across Canada. Paul was the loving father of Tim Borrow (deceased), Ken Doncaster, Marianne Bougadis. Paul also leaves behind his sister Carole Carlton, brother Martin Borrow and many other relatives too numerous to mention. A 'Come and Go' memorial will be held on January 25 from 12:00 - 3:00 P.M. in the Westminster United Church, 247 Broadway, Orangeville On. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date in Parry Sound On where Paul grew up. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Canadian Diabetes Association and / or the Headwaters Health Care centre.
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 16, 2020