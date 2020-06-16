Peacefully at Country Terrace, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, Gail Elgie of London in her 84th year. Gail was born in Goldstone (May 24, 1937). Beloved wife of James Barrie Elgie. Lovingly remembered by son David and daughter-in-law Shonna; and proud grandmother of Connor. Survived by her brothers Robert (Marion) Norris of Fergus and Stan (Mary) Norris of Conestogo. Also survived by sister-in-law Betty Brett (Philip) of Orangeville. Predeceased by her parents Harold and Gladys (nee Armstrong) Norris and by her sister Olive Armstrong of Guelph. Gail was a devoted teacher and taught at schools in Toronto, Grand Valley, Orangeville and London. When she retired she taught English as a Second Language to new immigrants to Canada at Oakridge Presbyterian Church. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff and Dr. Whynot at Country Terrace for the exceptional care and comfort they gave Gail while she was a resident in their care. A private funeral service will be conducted at WESTVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, with interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jun. 16, 2020.