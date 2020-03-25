|
It is with great sadness that the family of Garnet Keating announces his passing, he passed away peacefully with Jackie and Belinda by his side at Markdale Hospital on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 85. Garnet will be lovingly remembered by Eileen, his daughter Jackie (Bryan) Cameron and stepchildren Bonita Irwin, Philip (Vicki) Irwin and Belinda (Rick) Zeggil. Proud and devoted grandpa of Matthew & Tristan Cameron. Cherished honorary grandpa of Kerry Keating (Rob) and Jonathon (Kayla) Keating. Step-grandpa of Jenni & Corryn Jackson and Hailey, Becky & Albi (Irwin). Honorary and step great-grandpa of Cate, Kennedy, Rorey, Jack, Colt, Hunter, Lennox, Anakyn, Caydence, Christopher, Carson, Kendal and Landon. Dear brother of Shirley Ritz, Cecil (Lovette), Lindsay (Diane), Bud (Carol), Betty Ireton and Larry. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous friends and dear friends Barry & Diane McLean. Predeceased by his parents Jack & Myrtle, Eileen's parents Philip & Winnifred Harrison, sister-in-law Nancy Keating, brothers-in-law Stew Ireton and Alvin Ritz and niece Katherine Keating-Voets. Special thanks to Dr. Tristan Sumabat, Dr. Fred Kaethler and the numerous Nurses who supported Garnet and his family during his fight. A Celebration of Garnet's Life will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home website for updates on dates and times at www.mcmillanandjackfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chapman House Hospice, Ronald McDonald House or any other children's charity would be appreciated.
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 25, 2020