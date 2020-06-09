George passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans K3E Wing. He was born in Weston Ontario and lived in Caledon, Erin and Orangeville. He was predeceased by parents Ellsworth and Viola Scott and his dear wife Shirley. He will be sadly missed by his four children: Barbara (Jack) Corbett, Nancy (Bob) Slack, George F (Lorrie) Scott and Mary (Mike) Snell and his dear sister Eleanore Leonard. He leaves behind 10 adoring grandchildren and 9 cherished great grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary please go to www.imfunerals.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jun. 9, 2020.