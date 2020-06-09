George Wilfred Scott
1924-03-22 - 2020-06-04
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans K3E Wing. He was born in Weston Ontario and lived in Caledon, Erin and Orangeville. He was predeceased by parents Ellsworth and Viola Scott and his dear wife Shirley. He will be sadly missed by his four children: Barbara (Jack) Corbett, Nancy (Bob) Slack, George F (Lorrie) Scott and Mary (Mike) Snell and his dear sister Eleanore Leonard. He leaves behind 10 adoring grandchildren and 9 cherished great grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary please go to www.imfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved