FUNERAL WILL BE WEBCASTED AT 11:00 AM - UNDER PHOTOS & VIDEOS - WEBCASTING Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Sheila Staveley. Dear father of Kim D'Eri (Gavin) and Paul Staveley (Bev). Cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Kassondra, Kirsten, Shauna, Joshua, Kyle. Remembered by his sister Geraldine Prince (John-deceased). Predeceased by his brothers Ernie (Doreen) and Norm. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Joyce Staveley. Gerald will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Memorial donations in memory of Gerald may be made to High Country United Church or a . The family will receive friends at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Monday March 16, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A tree will be planted in memory of Gerald in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 18, 2020