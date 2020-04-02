Home

Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Thank you to our relatives, friends and neighbours for your many kindnesses shown to us during the illness and death of our beloved husband and father, Gerald Staveley. We especially wish to thank the doctors and nurses of Headwaters Healthcare Centre Orangeville for their loving care; Rev. Janet Jones of High Country United Church, Camilla for her consoling words; and Terry Gauthier (and team) of Dods and McNair Funeral Home for their tremendous support with the funeral arrangements. - Sheila Staveley and family
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 2, 2020
