Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Heidi Buchanan (2015). Dear father of Heidi Ann (Peter Bishop) and Duncan Fraser. Cherished grandfather of Cameron Laurence (Sara) and Amy Elizabeth. Great-grandfather of Noah Christopher Bishop. Laurie will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mark's Anglican Church, 5 First Ave., Orangeville, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations to St. Mark's Anglican Church, Parkinson Canada or Bruce Trail Club Conservancy would be appreciated by the family. Thank you to Dr. Mauro and the staff of D-Wing at Headwaters Health Care Centre for all your care and compassion during a challenging time and the staff at the Avalon Care Centre who have cared for Laurie over the years. A tree will be planted in memory of Laurie in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 16, 2020