Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
It is with great sadness that we announce that on Thursday, January 9, 2020 Gregory Tyler Markle has left us suddenly to be with his Lord and Saviour. He will be gone but not forgotten by his parents Dennis and Debbie Markle of Marsville; his brothers and sister-in-law Dwayne Markle (Amber) of Guelph and Ryan Markle of Marsville; nieces Desiree & Faith and nephews Jesse & Damon; grandparents Harold Markle of Marsville and Edgar & Doris MacDonald of Georgetown; aunts & uncles Laurie Otto of Georgetown, Christine Tang (Loi) of Brampton and Brenda MacDonald (Danny) Georgetown. Predeceased by his grandmother Irene Markle (2016), uncle Jamie Yeats (2015) & aunt Darlene Yeats (2019). Gregory will also be missed by many cousins, family & friends. Forever in our Hearts. Funeral Service will be held at Erin Village Alliance Church, 155 Main St., Erin, Ontario on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. A tree will be planted in memory of Gregory in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 16, 2020
