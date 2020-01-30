|
Lawr, Harvey Albert Passed away at Guelph General Hospital on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved husband to Teresa Pauline of Guelph. Loving father to Bernard and wife Deborah Lawr of Cambridge, Bernadette Mammoliti and her husband Tony, Patricia Woolven and her late husband Kevin (1995) of Cambridge, Marie Lawr of Cambridge, the late Patrick Lawr (2008), Micheal Lawr of Guelph, Teresa King and husband Peter of Guelph, and Timothy Lawr and wife Tara of Hamilton. Beloved grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 16. Brother of Sheldon Lawr. Predeceased by brothers Archie, Jack, and Clarence, and sisters Betty, and Violet Verlies. A special thanks to the paramedics, the staff on the 5th floor, Dr. Shaffer, and Heather Corscadden for their compassion and words of comfort. Visitation took place at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N, Guelph, ON, N1H 4P3 on Sunday, January 26th from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. A funeral mass took place at St. Joseph's Church on Monday, January 27th at 10 a.m. Reception followed at St. Joseph's church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics, War Amps, or a . Cards available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) or online at gilbertmacintyreandson.com.
