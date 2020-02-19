Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Resources
More Obituaries for Hector Comeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector Comeau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hector Comeau Obituary
Peacefully at Avalon Care Centre, Orangeville on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Ginette. Dear father of Lynn Comeau (Michael), Patrick (Heather), Joanne Horn and Nancy Comeau. Cherished grandfather of Lisa, Daniel, Crystal, Nicole, Julieanne and Rodney. Dearest great-grandfather of 7. Remembered by his brothers and sisters. Hector will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A celebration of Hector's life will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre 21 First St Orangeville on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Hector in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hector's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -