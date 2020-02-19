|
|
Peacefully at Avalon Care Centre, Orangeville on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Ginette. Dear father of Lynn Comeau (Michael), Patrick (Heather), Joanne Horn and Nancy Comeau. Cherished grandfather of Lisa, Daniel, Crystal, Nicole, Julieanne and Rodney. Dearest great-grandfather of 7. Remembered by his brothers and sisters. Hector will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A celebration of Hector's life will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre 21 First St Orangeville on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Hector in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 19, 2020