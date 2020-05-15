Hamilton, Helen Ilene (nee Herriot) Peacefully at Shelburne Residence on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Terry (1975). Dear mother of Trish Masters, Pete Hamilton (Alison), Paul Hamilton (Cindy), and Phil Hamilton (Lisa). Cherished grandma to Terry (Carly), Megan Masters and Renee Hamilton. Extended Grandma to Paul, Mike, Ryan and Riley. Will be fondly remembered by sister-in-law Norine Hamilton and Larry Vollett (Mary Louise, 2013). Helen will also be greatly missed by her nieces, nephew other relatives and many friends. Graveside Service will be held at St. Cornelius Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Memorial donations to Bethell Hospice Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Helen in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on May 15, 2020.