Helen Mary (Olenka) DOYLE
Passed away peacefully at her home in Orangeville on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of John, dear mother of Matthew (Alessandra); daughter of Bohdanna and Vladimir (deceased) Mackiw; sister of Christine (Phil Scarisbrick) and Martha Mackiw (Denis Moher (deceased)); sister-in-law of Maureen (John) Cassidy and Mary Lou Doyle (Patrick Keilty). Predeceased by her parents-in-law, Helen and Eugene Doyle. Helen will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Helen was a proud and dedicated teacher with the Dufferin Peel Separate School Board for 32 years. The family would like to express their thanks for the compassionate care provided by the Dufferin Paliative Care Nursing Team, Dr. Rodriguez, Dr. Ostrowski and the PSWs assigned to her care. In Helen's memory, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. A tree will be planted in memory of Helen in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Orangeville News on May 21, 2020.
May 20, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Terry Tonkovich
