Helen Mary Schildroth

Helen Mary Schildroth Obituary
Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Wesley Schildroth (1985). Dear mother of Wayne (2016) and Brenda Duncan (David). Cherished grandmother of Deanne, Roni (Landon), Carly (Stefano) and Macey (Daniel). GG of Alyvia and Weslynn. Predeceased by her sister Twyla and her brother Arnold. Helen will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service was held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to the OSPCA or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Helen in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 24, 2020
