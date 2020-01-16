|
Born September 9, 1923 in Kingston, Jamaica, passed away December 25, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Allan Hall. She was a wonderful mother to Peter (Vickie), Michael (Mary), Robert, Allan (Diane), Annie (Rob). She was a grandma to 8 and a great-grandma to seven. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at St. Timothy's Church Friday January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. A gathering for refreshments and sharing memories to follow upstairs at the church.
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 16, 2020