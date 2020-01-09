Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hendrik VanZoelen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hendrik W. VanZoelen


1920 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hendrik W. VanZoelen Obituary
Henk Van Zoelen of Erin, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 at the Avalon Care Centre in Orangeville, in his 100th year. Beloved husband of the late Janna Van Zoelen (Verhoeven). Dear father of Elly Bowen (Mark) of Hamilton, Betty Hoshoian (Ralph) of Southampton and the late Jeffrey Van Zoelen (Brenda) of Erin. Loving Opa of Stacey, Amy (Jim), Jenny (Chris) and Greg (Mika). Henk is survived by his loving partner Frances McLeod. Arrangements entrusted to MacIntyre Family Funeral Home, 5399 Wellington Road 52, Erin. Cremation has taken place. Donations in Henk's memory can be made to the or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com MacIntyre Family Funeral Home 519-833-2231
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hendrik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -