|
|
Henk Van Zoelen of Erin, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 at the Avalon Care Centre in Orangeville, in his 100th year. Beloved husband of the late Janna Van Zoelen (Verhoeven). Dear father of Elly Bowen (Mark) of Hamilton, Betty Hoshoian (Ralph) of Southampton and the late Jeffrey Van Zoelen (Brenda) of Erin. Loving Opa of Stacey, Amy (Jim), Jenny (Chris) and Greg (Mika). Henk is survived by his loving partner Frances McLeod. Arrangements entrusted to MacIntyre Family Funeral Home, 5399 Wellington Road 52, Erin. Cremation has taken place. Donations in Henk's memory can be made to the or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com MacIntyre Family Funeral Home 519-833-2231