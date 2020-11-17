Peacefully at Coleman Care Centre, Barrie Ontario on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Ingrid Abendroth (2013); loved father of Paul and his wife Tammy, Robert and his wife Debbie and Richard and his wife Louise; dear grandfather of Mandy, Emma-Leigh, Hannah and Erich and great-grandfather of Rieker; also sadly missed by his sister Wally and her husband Joe Lamprecht and his niece Heidi and nephew Peter. Arrangements entrusted to Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville. As expressions of sympathy donations to Headwaters Health Care Foundation would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Herman in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com