Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard BONHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard James BONHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard James BONHAM Obituary
Suddenly at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Bonham. Loving father of Randy (Anne), Bob (Karen), Gayle (the late Martin Jansen) and Janice (Bob Morris). Cherished grandfather of Josh Bonham, Rebecca Gulyes (Jeff), Linzy Bonham (Rodrigo), Philip Bonham (Andrea Duthie), Joel Jansen (Lisa), Katie Jansen, Ryan Davenport and Angela Macias (Erik). Dear great-grandfather of Lily, Evan, Abby, Augie and Juleah. Remembered by his brothers Jack (Isabel), Ken (Heather) and his sister Merle Cramp (Gord-deceased). Predeceased by his sister Ruby Newman (Norm) and his brother Gord. Howard will also be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at 2:00 p.m at Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery, Oakville. Following the Interment a Reception will take place at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre (Across from Cemetery). Memorial donations to the Diabetes Canada, Alzheimer Society (Dufferin) or Westminster United Church would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -