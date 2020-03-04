|
|
Suddenly at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Bonham. Loving father of Randy (Anne), Bob (Karen), Gayle (the late Martin Jansen) and Janice (Bob Morris). Cherished grandfather of Josh Bonham, Rebecca Gulyes (Jeff), Linzy Bonham (Rodrigo), Philip Bonham (Andrea Duthie), Joel Jansen (Lisa), Katie Jansen, Ryan Davenport and Angela Macias (Erik). Dear great-grandfather of Lily, Evan, Abby, Augie and Juleah. Remembered by his brothers Jack (Isabel), Ken (Heather) and his sister Merle Cramp (Gord-deceased). Predeceased by his sister Ruby Newman (Norm) and his brother Gord. Howard will also be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at 2:00 p.m at Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery, Oakville. Following the Interment a Reception will take place at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre (Across from Cemetery). Memorial donations to the Diabetes Canada, Alzheimer Society (Dufferin) or Westminster United Church would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 4, 2020