Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Irene Jean China

Irene Jean China Obituary
(Funeral will be web-casted on Monday at 11:00 am - See web-cast tab on Irene's web page) Peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Luciano China. Dear mother of Stephen (Mary Comerford) and Cindy Kettlewell (Duane). Cherished nana of Cassandra (Scott Ferguson), Cody (Erika Ellison)) and dearest great-nana of Jackson and Weston. Remembered by her sister Sharon Grisdale, Shelia Scotland (Rob), Larry, Janet Kostoulakis (Kosta). Irene will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A public celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Irene in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 24, 2020
