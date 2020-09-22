Peacefully passed away at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Bill Wozniak (2004). Dear mother of Diane Rosin (Ken), Alina Hogg (Garry), Barb Perry (Ken), Ted Wozniak (Arlene), Pat Firth (Jeff) and Chris Schild (Doug). Cherished grandmother of Darryl (Wendy), Shaun (Wendy), Trina (Isaac), Alex (Shannon), Adam (Erin), Kevin (Sarah Jane), Megan (Wade), Myles, Rachele, Delaney and Wes. Dearest great-grandmother of 13. Remembered by her sisters Stella Köhle (Fritz-deceased), Alma Stephan (Gerhard-deceased), Herta Hoffrichter (Eldor), Hedwig Staas (Rudi) and her brother Reinhart Lange (Carol). Predeceased by her sister Leokadia Lange. Irene will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A Private Family Service was held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre. Interment followed at Greenwood Cemetery, Orangeville. Memorial donations to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Irene in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com