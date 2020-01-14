Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Resources
More Obituaries for James Early
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur Early

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arthur Early Obituary
Peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 63. Loving Dad of Sarah Early, Rebecca Early (Jonathan) and Jarrod. Cherished grandfather of Peyton, Emmett and Noah. Remembered by his sister Mary Jo Lockie (John). Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Mary; and his brother Daniel. Jim will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre. 21 First St., Orangeville on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Spring Interment - Boston Mills Cemetery, Ingelwood. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Jim in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -