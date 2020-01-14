|
|
Peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 63. Loving Dad of Sarah Early, Rebecca Early (Jonathan) and Jarrod. Cherished grandfather of Peyton, Emmett and Noah. Remembered by his sister Mary Jo Lockie (John). Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Mary; and his brother Daniel. Jim will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre. 21 First St., Orangeville on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Spring Interment - Boston Mills Cemetery, Ingelwood. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Jim in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 14, 2020