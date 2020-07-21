We say goodbye to James Douglas Reid - Jim to his friends and family. A loving husband to his wife, Rosemary, and father of 3 boys; Jamie, Mark and Andrew. Jim was raised near Toronto with his parents and five siblings; David, Bill, Janet, Cathy and Diana. He spent five years traveling the world through North America, Europe, Africa, and India. On one of these trips, Jim met his future wife Rosemary. They married in the United Kingdom, and this year on the 24th of October would be their 40th wedding anniversary. Jim and Rosemary settled in Mono Mills, Canada and had 3 sons. He was a dedicated provider who worked in the electrical sales industry for over 40 years. Jim had endless hobbies and interests which always kept him busy. By later in his life he had become a 'Jack of All Trades' who his family, friends and neighbours regularly sought advice from. Some of his many 'trades' and areas of expertise included: Traveler, Carpenter, Mechanic, Lumberjack, Plumber, Electrician, Salesman, Architect, Roofer, Painter, Mason, Brewer, Wine maker, Cook, Builder, Tiler, Boat Builder, to name a few, but his best skills of all - Husband and father. Online condolences can be placed at https://imfunerals.com