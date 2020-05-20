Passed away peacefully at Bethsaida Retirement Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved partner of Christine Waston. Dear father of Jackson (Sylvia) and Sarah (Simon). Cherished grandfather of Richard, Darrel, Chantel, Cameron, Spenser and Silas. Loving brother of Doug and predeceased by Frank (2013), Lewis (2016) and John(2016). James will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. In Jim's memory, donations may be made Southlake Regional Health Centre or Headwater Health Care Foundation. A tree will be planted in memory of Jim in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on May 20, 2020.