Died peacefully at home in Orangeville, ON on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Fred was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Lydia Joan (Watson). Joan and Fred are missed by their children Sheila Joan Shaver (Brian Warner) and Gregory Frederick Brailey (Sherry) and their grandchildren Andrew, Kenzie, Christopher and Kayla. Fred was a quiet gentleman who passionately supported many causes and explored interests ranging from the environment, nature, peace-making, social justice, the United Church and WWII aviation. Most of Fred's working years were spent as a Probation Office in Toronto, ON. At Fred's request there will be no funeral service, he will be laid to rest with Joan in Maple, ON. A tree will be planted in memory of Fred in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. (Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
