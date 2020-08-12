Passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital. Loving father of Jamie Pinkney (Sandi), Christine Ling (Randy) and Desiree. Sadly missed by grandchildren Sarah and Magdalyn. Dear brother of Jean Elder (Ron), Marilou Ferguson (Bob) and Joe. Jim was proud to come from the community of Erin, Ontario where he was known by many. As per Jim's request, there will be no formal service. The family encourages you to share your condolences and memories of Jim at www.mountlawn.ca