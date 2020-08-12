Peacefully, on the 9th of August, at his home as he wished, following a brief illness. James will be deeply missed by his wife Laryssa and their sons, William and Edward. Also mourned by his mother Ann, brother Nick (Tracy) and their children David, Becky and Sam in the United Kingdom, brother-in-law Ihor and nephew Oleh (Katia) in Canada, as well as family and friends in Canada, the UK, the USA, New Zealand and Europe. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Private family cremation. James was all about wanting all to be happy, so a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Should you wish, in appreciation of the excellent care he received, a donation in his memory to the Headwaters Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of James in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com