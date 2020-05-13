died peacefully on May 6, 2020, in Ottawa, Ontario, at the age of 82. Jim is survived by his children Jim Potter and Kathryn Helleman (Arnold), daughter-in-law Ilona Arends, his brother John Potter (Mary), sister in law Marie Drum (Elmer), sister in law Jean Platt (Jim), brother in law Russel Fleming (Pat), his grandchildren Evelyn Mahas (Tom), Sarah Potter, Jennifer Stilwell (Chad), Adam Potter (Sarah), Rebecca Potter (Andy), great-grandchildren CJ, Silas, Ephrym, and Madeline. He is preceded in death by his wife, M. Louise Potter, brother in law Elmer Drum, and parents John and Bessie Potter. Jim was born on August 26, 1937, in Plattsville, Ontario to John and Bessie Potter. He graduated from the University of Toronto in 1960 with a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering. He married Lou, his childhood sweetheart, in September 1960. After moving to Montreal, Quebec, Jim began working for Union Carbide, where he worked, in various locations and positions, until retirement. In later years, Jim lived in Orangeville and Ottawa, Ontario. Jim was a warm, caring individual with a quick sense of humor and a ready smile. He enjoyed time in the outdoors, music, and his family. He was deeply committed to church work in communities in both Orangeville and Ottawa. At this time no service is scheduled due to travel and gathering restrictions. Family will gather at a later date. Condolences may be sent to jwpmemorial@gmail.com. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. The family would like to thank caregivers at Carlingview Manor, Ottawa for their care.



