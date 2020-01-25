Home

1956-2019 Jan Wyman of Redwater, Alberta, formerly of Caledon, Ontario, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. Jan is survived by her sisters, Ann (Bill) Robinson, Sandy (Paul) McGinn, and sister-in-law Debby (Todd) Moffat. She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews Tara, Jeff, Hayley, Karli, Laura, Janet, and Grace. She was predeceased by her parents Blanche (1995) and Charlie (2003) Moffat, brother Todd (2018), son Jacob (1992), husband Bob (1998), sister Sharon (1960) and niece Erin (1988). Jan was a survivor, feisty, creative, and held dreams in her heart right up to the end. "I know the time is coming, a circle we will be. I have no fear of leaving here, knowing all that I will see. We will all shine together, in the glory of the sun. The pain of wait forgotten, we'll once again be one." by Jan Wyman, 2010
