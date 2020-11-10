1/1
Jean Christina Armstrong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Christina Armstrong passed away quietly in her 79th year in her Shelburne, Ontario home on Friday, November 6, 2020. She would have been 80 on November 10, 2020. Jean was the daughter of the late Mary (nee Scott) and Arthur Armstrong of Woodbridge Dairy and Armstrongs Antiques. She is survived by her youngest sister, Heather Mary Armstrong, and her eldest sibling, Murray Armstrong. She is predeceased by her sister Carol Ann Sutcliffe. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Leslie Armstrong, Sandy Armstrong, Bob Sutcliffe, Peter Sutcliffe and Christina Sutcliffe. Jean was a dynamic, adventurous fun-loving person, always ready for a game, a good conversation and a catch up. Over the years Jean, her parents and her siblings would host an annual Christmas open house at the Armstrong Farm on Highway 10 where she helped run the Armstrong Antique business. These open houses were a party, and one would find Jean singing Christmas carols and playing the piano with close neighbours and friends, the Snows, and the Wilsons. Jean was always ready to be Santa and the Easter Bunny for her nieces and nephews, and would be sleeping on the living room couch to stay up late into the night to wrap presents and hide easter eggs. She was a constant fixture on the Highway 10 farm, taking great care of the yard and property, building a great garden in the field where we would all enjoy fresh vegetables each summer. She was a lover of all animals but the birds, squirrels and rabbits were well fed wherever Jean lived. Her favourite puppies, Jessie and Buddy, were well taken care of and loved. Her most constant characteristic was that she took care of others. She always wanted to be sure others were ok and felt connected. She was our extended family rock and will be desperately missed. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved