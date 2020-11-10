Jean Christina Armstrong passed away quietly in her 79th year in her Shelburne, Ontario home on Friday, November 6, 2020. She would have been 80 on November 10, 2020. Jean was the daughter of the late Mary (nee Scott) and Arthur Armstrong of Woodbridge Dairy and Armstrongs Antiques. She is survived by her youngest sister, Heather Mary Armstrong, and her eldest sibling, Murray Armstrong. She is predeceased by her sister Carol Ann Sutcliffe. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Leslie Armstrong, Sandy Armstrong, Bob Sutcliffe, Peter Sutcliffe and Christina Sutcliffe. Jean was a dynamic, adventurous fun-loving person, always ready for a game, a good conversation and a catch up. Over the years Jean, her parents and her siblings would host an annual Christmas open house at the Armstrong Farm on Highway 10 where she helped run the Armstrong Antique business. These open houses were a party, and one would find Jean singing Christmas carols and playing the piano with close neighbours and friends, the Snows, and the Wilsons. Jean was always ready to be Santa and the Easter Bunny for her nieces and nephews, and would be sleeping on the living room couch to stay up late into the night to wrap presents and hide easter eggs. She was a constant fixture on the Highway 10 farm, taking great care of the yard and property, building a great garden in the field where we would all enjoy fresh vegetables each summer. She was a lover of all animals but the birds, squirrels and rabbits were well fed wherever Jean lived. Her favourite puppies, Jessie and Buddy, were well taken care of and loved. Her most constant characteristic was that she took care of others. She always wanted to be sure others were ok and felt connected. She was our extended family rock and will be desperately missed. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com