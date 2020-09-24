It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jean Lewis on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at Dufferin Oaks, Shelburne in her 90th year. Jean was born in Buffalo, New York on May 4th, 1931 to Maloa and Walter Adcock. She graduated from State Teachers College in 1953 and taught in Buffalo for 2 years before marrying Dick Lewis and moving to Shelburne. When her youngest child started school she decided to return to school with him and for the next 20 years she taught Kindergarten in Dufferin County, most of these years at Shelburne Junior Public School. Jean was an active member of Bethel Bible Chapel and on retiring from teaching she became very involved with the Shelburne Christian Women's Club. In declining health for the last few years, Jean lived at Shelburne Residence and Dufferin Oaks. The family would like to thank everyone involved in her care. Your kindness and compassion will always be treasured. Jean was the beloved wife of Dick Lewis (2008), and loving mother of Richard, Christine (Dave), Beth (2004) (Bruce) and Paul (Lynn). She was the cherished grandmother of Elliott (Jen), Shannon (Guy), Amy (Andrew), Laura (Tyler), Andrea, Aaron and Julia and great-grandmother of Meganne, Logan, Mackenzie, Charlotte, Alex and Atticus. The family will be holding a private graveside service in Shelburne Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future when it is safe to do so. Donations to Bethel Bible Chapel, Guelph Bible Conference Centre or any cause close to your heart would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com