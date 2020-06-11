1926-2020 It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to Jean Turnbull. She passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 in her 94th year. The younger daughter of Archie Russell and Mary Ellen Awrey; she is predeceased by her sister Eleanor; her husband Don Turnbull; her daughter Lynn Turnbull; her granddaughter Tara Lynn Turnbull. She will be missed by her children Steve, Bob (Debi), Barb McReavy (Tom), Jim (Penny), Kathy Collins, and Lori White and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean raised her family in Mono Centre and was active in the community. She served as Secretary Treasurer of Burns Cemetery for many years, only retiring at the age of 91. She also devoted many hours to working archives of the Dufferin Museum and was well known for her extensive knowledge of local history. In keeping with Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place and interment in Burns Cemetery will be a private family occasion. A tree will be planted in memory of Jean in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jun. 11, 2020.