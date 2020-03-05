|
|
Passed away peacefully at Avalon Care Centre on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Newell. Dear mother of Kevin (Stella), Karie (Lenny) Moore the late Gordon Hardy. Cherished grandmother of Jamie (Jennifer) Newell and Shawn Newell. Loving great-grandmother of Harrison and Hailey. Loving sister of Laurie McCurdy and John McCurdy and the late Bill McCurdy and Harold McCurdy. Jean will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Jean's life will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County or Avalon Care Centre would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Margaret in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 5, 2020