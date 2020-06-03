Loved and cherished by her family and friends, Jeanette (Jan) Leona Walker, 82, of Mount Forest, passed away on May 26th at Guelph General Hospital. Jan's passion was her home, her family and friends. A creative spirit whose generosity and capacity for love were boundless, she was a shining light and example to all who knew her. A loving mom to Denise Horvath (Alan Reid) of Meaford and Terri Erskine (Mark) of Amaranth. Stepmother to Tina Petruk (Ron) of Chilliwack, BC and Pat Kimberly (Craig) of Orangeville. "Gramma Jan" to Jake, Kasey, Jennifer, Brian, Tara, Kevin, Kathy and Kyla. Predeceased by her loving partner, John Scheiris and by brothers Terry and Paul Everingham. Jan will be dearly missed by sister Gae Trinkwon and sister-in-law Pat Everingham and their families. Jan was a dedicated 30 year member of The Eastern Star; Past Matron of Orangeville Chapter 197 and a current member of Harriston Peace Chapter 52. She was also past Queen of The Daughters of the Nile, Temple #69. During her working years, Jan worked at the Orangeville Real Estate Board. She was instrumental in the development and management of The Mill Place Apartments (formerly the JC Adams building) in the early 1980's, where she hosted weekly card games, special events and celebrations for tenants. To her they were part of an extended family that included many others in her life who would come to call her "mum" or "Gramma Jan". Moving to Mount Forest in 2007, Jan enjoyed her volunteer work at The Thrift Shop. She will be missed by her many Mount Forest friends and neighbours who came to love her and who kept a watchful eye to ensure her safety and comfort. Jan's family wishes to thank all who held her in their prayers and those who cared for her during her last weeks. A celebration of Jan's life will be held in the late summer/early fall. Condolences may be sent to the family via In Memoriam Funeral Services. Please make your donations in the way of kindness and compassion to others. Jan would have loved that.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store