Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Jeannette Dionne BUSH

Jeannette Dionne BUSH Obituary
Unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 49. Beloved daughter of Malcolm and Irene Bush and dear sister of Stephanie (Kevin Desaulniers). Loving aunt of Bryan, Nicole (Riley) and Meghan. Jeannette will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends and colleagues at Mini Skool in Brampton. A Memorial Reception will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations to Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Jeannette in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
