Passed away peacefully at her home in Orangeville on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving mother of Alan Neitzel, Cindy (Andy) Payne, Perry (Barbara) Neitzel, Eddie (Maria) Neitzel, Sherri (Colin) Perry and Rob Howe. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Amanda, Jeannie, Jordan, Andrew, Cody, Aaron, Matthew, Dillon and Steven. Dear Great-Grandmother of Landon, Addison, Aiden , Emma-Lee, Josephine, McKenna, Michaela and Ashton. Jeannine will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Headwaters Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Jeannine in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com